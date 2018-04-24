Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec welcome twins

Johnson announced in an Instagram photo that showed Herjavec carrying the twins in his arms



Kym Johnson. Pic/YouTube

Television performer Kym Johnson and Croatian-Canadian businessman and TV personality Robert Herjavec have welcomed twins. The couple welcomed the twins on Monday, reported people.com.

Johnson announced in an Instagram photo that showed Herjavec carrying the twins in his arms.

"I never thought my heart could feel so full. We're so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18," the "Dancing with the Stars" pro, 41, wrote in the caption.

The couple did not reveal their "little angels'" names. The Shark Tank star, 55, is already a father of three children from a previous marriage.

