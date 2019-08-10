Kyrgyzstan ex-president detained, sent to custody until August 26

international

Ex-president Almazbek Atambaev (L) is with a security personnel

Bishkek: A Kyrgyzstan court has ordered former president Almazbek Atambayev held in custody until August 26, a spokesman said Friday, after he was detained in a major security operation at his home that sparked unrest by his supporters.

Kyrgyzstan, which has seen two revolutions in less than two decades, is on the brink of crisis amid a standoff between Atambayev and his protege-turned-foe President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Atambayev was detained by security services on Thursday at his residence in the village of Koi-Tash near the capital Bishkek, capital of the Muslim-majority nation of six million people, in the second raid in two days on the compound.

A spokesperson for the Pervomaiski District Court in Bishkek told AFP it had issued an order late on Thursday that Atambayev be held in custody until August 26. The spokesperson did not say on what charges he is being held.

