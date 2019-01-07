LA-based Mumbai girl Natania is back with 'Yellow Lights'

music

Our favourite LA export, Natania, is back, with the song 'Yellow Lights' that tells women to take control of their love life

Natania

In her latest single, Yellow Lights - for which she created a sexy, empowering video - LA-based Mumbai girl Natania sings: "You give me Yellow Lights, but I can't stay in between all of these blurry lines". In 2019, when female empowerment is set to reach new heights, Natania wants to tell you to not be with anyone who isn't clear about his intentions. "I think 2018 was such an important year, with women taking their power back and being heard.

The way to keep it alive is by being true to ourselves, and fiercely bold. I actually wrote Yellow Lights [when I didn't feel] powerful. I was in a situation that was full of 'blurry lines', mixed signals and no steady ground. The day I wrote the song, I felt a sense of freedom." To add to her kitty, she also wrote music with Mikey McCleary for Amazon Prime's new show, Four More Shots Please.

"The show is based on four strong South Bombay girls breaking glass ceilings, surrounding [themselves with] female friendships, and calling the shots. The music I got to make truly reflects that sense of female support and strength and it's something I'm so proud to be part of."

Other than her international pop aesthetic, that shines through with each single, what could make Natania's music different is her heartfelt and relatable lyrics. "I have 10,000 emotions a day and I use each little one to make music," she laughs, adding, "I think the key to making a song that's not only good, but also relevant for a long time, is focussing on how much vulnerability and emotion is behind it. I don't think my music has ever been more real and honest [than it is today], because I'm literally writing about my life. Girls would relate [to it] because we all go through such similar situations. I think, even boys could relate to them."

For now, she is working with Bollywood artistes and on new projects in Los Angeles, along with waiting for Four More Shots Please to release on January 25. She also has a new single out in February. But, as she says, being a musician, is not easy, especially when all you need is to be "heard".

"I think, some people in powerful positions, or in positions where they can help by putting your music on a platform, don't give you the opportunity you deserve. Sometimes, they don't even listen to your music. It gets frustrating at times, but I think the trick is to move on quickly and say to yourself, Okay, that's not working, let me try this now and hope things click. I think, as long as you keep your passion alive, and work hard, the things meant for you, will align."

