La Liga Aftermath: I don't care what people think, says Zidane after Real Madrid defeat

Zidane made seven changes to his starting XI in El Clasico on Sunday



Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane does not care what people think about the fact he made wholesale changes to his team for Wednesday's 3-2 defeat at Sevilla. Zidane made seven changes to his starting XI in El Clasico on Sunday.

Madrid were two down at half-time thanks to goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Miguel Layun, before Sergio Ramos scored an own goal to make it 3-0. Borja Mayoral pulled one back, before Ramos converted his second penalty of the match but they left their fightback late and Zidane was forced to defend his selection. "We have many games and some have to rest," Zidane was quoted saying by Goal.com. "We have a final [Champions League] on May 26 and I don't care what people think [about rotating]; I am the coach and I decide."

Earlier, Ousmane Dembele scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Villarreal 5-1 and edged closer to their first ever unbeaten season in La Liga. Lionel Messi put Barca three up at half-time after Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho scored. Villarreal scored a consolation through Pablo Fornals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever