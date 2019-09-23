La Liga: Barcelona boss worried after 0-2 loss to Granada

Madrid: Barcelona threw on their stars of the present and the future on Saturday but neither Lionel Messi nor Ansu Fati could save them from a dismal 0-2 away defeat at Granada. Messi was still not deemed fit enough to start at Los Carmenes, while Fati, 16, who has lit up La Liga in recent weeks, also began the game on the bench. But while both came on at half-time with Barca trailing to Ramon Azeez's opener, it was Granada who scored again, Alvaro Vadillo converting a penalty after an Arturo Vidal hand in the box.

Barcelona have now won only two of their opening five league games and none away from Camp Nou, this their second loss already, just one fewer than the three they suffered during the entirety of last season. With seven points on the board, this is their worst start to a season since 1994. "Obviously, I am worried," said coach Ernesto Valverde. "Because we are not getting good results and when that happens in two or three games, it means we are not playing well."

Instead, Granada go top of the table after capitalising on Atletico Madrid's goalless draw at home to Celta Vigo a few hours before. They will stay there until Sunday, when Sevilla, Real Madrid or Athletic Bilbao could overtake them. Barcelona are sixth as Messi recovers from a calf injury.

