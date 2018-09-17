La Liga: Boss Lopetegui wants Real Madrid to be more clinical after 1-1 draw

football

Real Madrid were up against it for much of the match, with Iker Muniain sliding the home side in front in the 32nd minute at the San Mames before substitute Isco saved Real's blushes in the second half

Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui conceded his side were "not clinical enough" after they lost their 100 per cent start to the new La Liga season in a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Real were up against it for much of the match, with Iker Muniain sliding the home side in front in the 32nd minute at the San Mames before substitute Isco saved Real's blushes in the second half.

Lopetegui said: "We were not clinical enough in taking our chances. All we were lacking was that final goal. We created a lot of chances and had double the amount of attempts as the opposition."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever