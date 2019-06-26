La Liga breaks stadium attendance record for sixth straight season

football

For the sixth consecutive season, La Liga Santander has managed to surpass the 10-million mark, with a total of 10,102,394 this time around

La Liga Santander and La Liga 1|2|3 stadiums had a total of 14,812,356 fans come through the turnstiles during the 2018/19 season, setting a new record which takes the competition ever closer to the 15-million mark.

It is the first time that La Liga has registered a total attendance of 14,812,356, which is a 3.8% increase on the previous campaign, equating to 538,538 more across the two divisions.

For the sixth consecutive season, La Liga Santander has managed to surpass the 10-million mark, with a total of 10,102,394 this time around. The figure shows a 0.7% decrease on the previous campaign, although during the second half of the season, 5.8% more fans attended stadiums (2,243,316) than in the corresponding period in 2017/18.

La Liga 1|2|3, meanwhile, had a total attendance of over 4.5 million for the first time, despite the fact that CF Reus did not compete in the second half of the season for disciplinary reasons. The total figure of 4,591,290 shows a 15.2% increase on 2017/18.

A total of 118,672 supporters attended matches during the LaLiga Santander promotion playoffs, a 2.2% increase on the previous year.

Average stadium occupancy at LaLiga Santander grounds is 72%, up by 2.7% compared with the previous season.

Stadium attendance figures have been consistently increasing season upon season since 2013/14, when the total was 13,116,414, up to the current record of 14,812,356 set this campaign. The accompanying PDF offers a detailed breakdown of stadium attendance figures in each season.

La Liga continues to grow as an entertainment industry, with the fans' sustained interest in taking part in the spectacle of Spanish football driving the upward trend in stadium attendance figures season after season.

