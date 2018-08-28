La Liga: Coach praises Real Madrid's mentality after come-from-behind 4-1 win

football

Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui emphasised the strength of the Real Madrid's group rather choosing to elevate individuals after his side rallied from a goal down to see off Girona 4-1 on Sunday.

Seeking their second win of the new La Liga season the European champions fell behind before a brace from Karim Benzema and goals from Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale saw Madrid cruise to win.

Lopetegui's suggested Real's post-Cristiano Ronaldo years may focus more on the unit. "The team is the one that works and when it works, the goals come in the form of Gareth, Karim or Sergio," he told Movistar.

"The important thing is that they arrive, not who gets them, the team has made collective sense.I emphasise the mentality of the team. In a hard moment of the game we have shown we know how to play."

