La Liga: Despite draw, Barcelona was better than Celta, says Valverde

With one eye on Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Sevilla, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez started on the bench while Gerard Pique and Andreas Iniesta were rested



Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde defended his decision to rotate the team against Celta Vigo, after the La Liga leaders saw their title charge held up by a 2-2 draw and had Sergi Roberto sent off.

With one eye on Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Sevilla, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez started on the bench while Gerard Pique and Andreas Iniesta were rested. Ousmane Dembele fired Barca ahead before defender Jonny Castro Otto equalised on the stroke of half-time. Paulinho put the visitors ahead again, by which time Messi had been introduced. However, substitute Roberto saw red on 71 minutes for pulling down Iago Aspas, who made it 2-2.

Barca moved 12 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.Blaugrana boss Valverde, though, offered no excuse for his team selection. "The other time we came here, in the Copa, we also made many changes," Valverde said. "This time, considering where we came from and that we now have a final, I wanted to make changes.

"We are always think about winning, but we have to settle for what we have," the Barca coach added. "I thought that we were the better side, then came the red card and we had to change things."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever