La Liga Exclusive: Five things you need to know about Barcelona's new recruit Sergino Dest

1) Sergino Dest was born on 3rd November 2000 in Almere, the Netherlands. Since the age of 11 he’s been on the books of AFC Ajax, where Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman also spent time both as a player and manager. Despite having always lived in the country of his birth, Dest represents the United States at full international level through his father, who is of Surinamese-American origin.

2) The teenager is FC Barcelona’s first ever American first team player. He’ll also become the sole representative of the USA in La Liga Santander and the fifth to play in Spain’s top flight, after Kasey Keller, Jozy Altidore, Oguchi Onyewu and Shaq Moore – who remains in La Liga SmartBank with CD Tenerife.

3) Sergino Dest will wear the #2 shirt for Barcelona – the same number Koeman wore during the 1993/94 season. Fellow Dutchman and right-back Michael Reiziger also wore the #2 in his six-year spell at the Camp Nou.

4) As a player, Dest is fast, skilful and has lots of personality. He likes to dribble forward from right-back and is technically gifted – qualities that should see him fit straight in at the Camp Nou.

5) In his spare time, Dest enjoys playing the drums and has been spotted playing as part of a band in the streets of Amsterdam on occasion.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news