La Liga: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez on target as Barca rally to beat Rayo 3-1

Updated: Mar 11, 2019, 10:35 IST | AFP

Raul de Tomas's strike gave struggling Rayo a surprise lead at the Camp Nou, but Messi converted a penalty and Suarez finished a brilliant passing move to seal a win, after Gerard Pique had headed in an equaliser

Barca's Lionel Messi is ecstatic after scoring against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez might have been rested, but instead both played and scored as Barcelona came from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 on Saturday, ahead of their Champions League second leg against Lyon.

Raul de Tomas's strike gave struggling Rayo a surprise lead at the Camp Nou, but Messi converted a penalty and Suarez finished a brilliant passing move to seal a win, after Gerard Pique had headed in an equaliser.

Tags

lionel messifc barcelonala ligasports news

