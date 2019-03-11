La Liga: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez on target as Barca rally to beat Rayo 3-1
Raul de Tomas's strike gave struggling Rayo a surprise lead at the Camp Nou, but Messi converted a penalty and Suarez finished a brilliant passing move to seal a win, after Gerard Pique had headed in an equaliser
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez might have been rested, but instead both played and scored as Barcelona came from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 on Saturday, ahead of their Champions League second leg against Lyon.
