La Liga: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez rescue Barcelona against Villarreal

football

Atletico play Barca at the Camp Nou on Saturday and were given fresh hope of a resurgence when struggling Villarreal, inspired by the brilliant Santi Cazorla, led the Catalans 4-2 going into the final minute

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez (third from left) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Villarreal on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez led Barcelona to a stunning comeback against Villarreal on Tuesday and may have ensured there will be no return for Atletico Madrid in La Liga's title race.

Atletico play Barca at the Camp Nou on Saturday and were given fresh hope of a resurgence when struggling Villarreal, inspired by the brilliant Santi Cazorla, led the Catalans 4-2 going into the final minute.But Messi, who had started on the bench, drove in a free-kick in the 90th and in the 93rd, Suarez fired in a devastating half-volley to earn Barca a 4-4 draw and an unlikely point.

Combined with Atletico's earlier 2-0 victory over Girona, the result means the gap at the top is reduced to eight points ahead of this weekend's top of the table meeting but Ernesto Valverde's side celebrated Suarez's goal like it was a winner. "The spirit we showed at the end, to refuse to give in, to come back in the last minute - we showed that we want to win this league," said Suarez.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates