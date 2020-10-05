La Liga's most iconic celebrations: Lionel Messi's point to heavens, Ruben Garcia's Joker smile. See photos

Many of Spanish football’s top goalscorers have go-to celebrations for when they put the ball in the back of the net. Here’s a look at five of the most iconic celebrations to grace LaLiga Santander in recent years.

1. Lionel Messi’s tribute to the heavens

Lionel Messi scores lots of goals – and we mean A LOT – and, as a result, celebrates lots of goals. But his celebration is always the same, without fail, pointing the heavens in tribute to his maternal grandmother Celia, who was a strong presence in his childhood and his early steps into a career in football. Long may it continue.

2. Ruben Garcia and ‘The Joker’

The Joker is one of the most iconic comic book characters of all time, and even more so following the success of the hit 2019 movie starring Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Osasuna star Ruben Garcia is a huge fan of the film and now celebrates his goals with a Joker-esque face, pulling at the edges of his mouth. His goal on the opening day of the 2020/21 LaLiga Santander didn’t disappoint, with Garcia making his now almost trademark face for the cameras.

3. Iago Aspas and his love for the badge

Few players love their clubs as much as RC Celta icon Iago Aspas, who came through the ranks at the side from Vigo and is their undisputed talisman. Whenever Aspas scores – which is quite often, having racked up 19, 22, 20 and 14 goals in each of the past four LaLiga Santander seasons – he pulls down on his shirt and points to the badge he loves so much. In an age in which player loyalties are often questioned, Aspas’ love for Celta is a love we can all get behind.

4. Karim Benzema’s knee slides

The Frenchman often slides on his knees after finding the back of the net, especially at the Santiago Bernabeu – or at the Alfredo Di Stefano, in recent times. The scorer of over 150 LaLiga Santander goals, Benzema is well known to run to a corner flag and slide in front of his adoring fans.

5. Gerard Piqué and his 'two twos'

The Barcelona centre-back and his partner Shakira share the same birthday, February 2nd, albeit ten years apart. This coincidence is the basis of his now standard goal celebrations, which sees him raise two fingers on each hand (2+2) for the cameras in honour of the second day of the second month.

