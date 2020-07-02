La Liga on social media: Lionel Messi's birthday, injury comebacks

Competitive actionâ¯has returned,â¯yetâ¯clubs and players remain as active as ever on social media.â¯Here are some of the topâ¯social media moments fromâ¯across LaLiga thisâ¯week, including a very special birthday to a sensational backheel assist seen the world over.

Happy birthday, Lionel Messi

The current LaLiga top scorer, Ballon d’Or holder and all-round GOAT Lionel Messi celebrated his 33rd birthday this week, generating a flurry of tributes across social media. Barcelona celebrated the occasion with a series of posts charting the Argentine’s story so far and reminiscing about some of his best goals and greatest moments. There’s no shortage of them, that’s for sure!

World Pride

This weekend marked World Pride and clubs across LaLiga celebrated the occasion on Sunday on social media. Many changed their profile pictures to feature the LGBTQ rainbow, while others, such as Valencia, posted messages across their platforms in various languages.

Comparing spectacular backheel assists

Real Madrid’s crucial 1-0 win over Espanyol on Sunday came courtesy of a Casemiro goal set up by a magnificent Karim Benzema backheel through the legs of an opposition defender. The backheel assist immediately threw up memories of Guti’s spectacular assist for Benzema himself vs RC Deportivo back in 2009/2010, starting up a debate on social media as to which was better. Guti congratulated the French striker while sharing a photo of the piece of skill from a decade ago that they were involved in together.

Celebrating a trio of injury comebacks

Villarreal have had a lot to celebrate this past week, beyond their strong form on the pitch. Club captain Bruno Soriano made an emotional return against Sevilla after three years out injured. He’s in good company at the club in that sense. Santi Cazorla returned last season for the club after a two-year injury hell which many believed would end his career, while goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo has suffered and recovered from four ACL injuries.

Remembering the joy of promotion

June 23rd marked one year since Mallorca made it back-to-back promotions to return to LaLiga Santander. The islanders had lost the first leg 2-0 away at RC Deportivo but stormed back in spectacular fashion to win the tie 3-0 in one of the most dramatic nights in club history. One year on, the club reminisced about that great night on social media.

ð Un 23 de juny... — Real Mallorca ð§ð½ð¹ (@RCD_Mallorca) June 23, 2020

