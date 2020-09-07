Search

La Liga on social media: New arrivals, bye-bye to legendary fan

Published: 07 September, 2020 11:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Here are some of the top social media moments from the past week.

Pic Courtesy/ RC Celta English Twitter
Spanish clubs are remaining active on social media as they and their players prepare for the 2020/21 season. Here comes a look at some examples of these clubs’ creativity in this round-up of the top social media moments of the week.

Congratulating the winners of the UEFA Youth League
Real Madrid won the UEFA Youth League for the first time this past week, defeating Benfica 3-2 in the final in Nyon, Switzerland. Following that success, several members of the Real Madrid first team congratulated coach Raúl and his youngsters via social media. Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos were among those who sent messages of congratulations.

Welcoming in the new arrivals 
It is tradition at Spanish clubs for rookies who have just arrived to perform a song for the rest of the squad as part of their initiation and this has been happening across the country during pre-season. At Levante UD, for example, new signing Jorge De Frutos sang a song by rock duo Estopa, while Takefusa Kubo entertained his new Villarreal CF teammates by singing the theme song from Doraemon.

Launching the most unique season ticket campaigns ever
Spanish clubs have become famous for their creative marketing campaigns for selling season tickets, but this summer’s campaigns have been quite different given everything that has happened with the coronavirus pandemic. With fans unable to go to the stadiums since March, it’s a very different situation to usual, but the creativity is as present as ever. There have been some eye-catching and emotional campaigns so far, such as the one from newly promoted Cádiz CF.

Saying goodbye to a legendary fan
Jesús Arrizabalaga, a legendary Athletic Club fan, passed away this past week at the age of 89. He was well-known around Bilbao and stood out for his special headwear, which is why he was known as ‘El De La Txapela’, or ‘The One With The Hat’ in English. Following the news of his death, Athletic Club paid tribute to him on social media.

Sharing the good news from La LigaTV
Spanish football fans in the UK have had something to celebrate this past week, with the news that LaLigaTV will be free for the entire month of September. This news was promoted on LaLigaTV’s official Twitter feed and various LaLiga clubs also shared this via their English language accounts.

