La Liga on social media: Sergio Ramos' 450th, Marcelo's 350th, Barcelona's 9,000th

Competitive actionâ¯has returned,â¯yetâ¯clubs and players remain as active as ever on social media.â¯Here are some of the topâ¯social media moments fromâ¯across La Liga thisâ¯week, including some big milestones and an emotional goodbye to a much-loved former home.

Objective complete!

Several La Liga clubs mathematically secured their spot in La Liga Santander for the 2020/21 season this week. Levante, Osasuna and Granada – the latter two of which were only promoted to the top flight last summer – shared posts on social media, proud to secured their LaLiga Santander status for another year.

Yessssssss!!! We will see you next season again @LaLigaEN ð pic.twitter.com/UEVgIv7gNZ — Levante UD ð¬ð§ðºð¸ (@LevanteUDen) July 3, 2020

â¨ It's been a year since we fulfilled a dream. Since then, we have fought with all our might to prolong it.



ð Osasuna will celebrate its centenary in #LaLigaSantander.



ð« #VolvimosParaQuedarnos #WeCameBackToStay pic.twitter.com/1F1RomACk1 — C. A. OSASUNA (@caosasuna_en) July 3, 2020

Milestones across the board

Sergio Ramos played in his 450th La Liga match for Real Madrid, while Marcelo picked up his 350th win at the club. Over at Barcelona, meanwhile, Ansu Fati scored the 9,000th official goal in club history on Sunday night against Villarreal. All these milestones were celebrated on social media to much fanfare.

M I L E S T O N E !



That strike by @ANSUFATI was the 9ï¸â£,0ï¸â£0ï¸â£0ï¸â£th goal in Barça history!



ðªðµð´ pic.twitter.com/J6jB3w6gMx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 5, 2020

Resilience in the face of adversity

Leganés may be facing an uphill battle if they are to stay in Spain’s top division for next season, but their huge 1-0 win away at fellow strugglers Espanyol was crucial in their fight to stay up. Their now-famous matchday posters saw blue stripes painted over the traditional white surrender flag, evoking the club colours and the idea that they’d never surrender.

ð¤ð WE WILL FIGHT TILL THE END ð¥ https://t.co/ZAVQBaeNLe — C.D. Leganés ðºð¸ð¬ð§ð¦ðº (@CDLeganes_en) July 5, 2020

Bidding farewell to the Vicente Calderón

The gradual demolition of the old Vicente Calderon stadium was completed this week, with the final pieces of the structure removed. A sad moment for all Atleti fans around the world. Former strikers Paulo Futre and Radamel Falcao even joined together to post the lyrics of the club anthem which celebrates going to the Vicente Calderon.

Independence Day!

Several La Liga clubs wished their American followers a happy 4th July, among them Valencia, who had a special message for the boys and girls in their stateside academies.

We wish a happy #4thofJuly to all Valencianistas in the US! ð¦ð¤



Special mention to our fans and friends from @vcfUSA and our kids from Houston & @Valencia_CF_NY for their lovely messages ðºð¸ð pic.twitter.com/2cgucy3Rjd — Valencia CFð¦ð¯ #AMUNTWorld ð (@valenciacf_en) July 4, 2020

