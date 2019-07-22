La Liga round up: Griezmann joins Barcelona; Valencia bag Maxi Gomez

football

A look at what happened in the Spanish league La Liga last week

Antonine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is finally a Barcelona player

The reigning La Liga Santander champions have added one of world football’s star players to their squad. World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann has wrapped up his €120 million transfer from Atletico de Madrid, with the Frenchman keen to get going at his new side. “I want to be an important player at this great club, and I will try to win LaLiga, as well as the Copa del Rey and the Champions League -the titles missing from my trophy cabinet,” he said at his presentation.

Maxi Gómez and Santi Mina switch places

Two of the best young strikers in LaLiga Santander have traded places. Valencia have added new life to their forward line with the signing of prolific Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez from RC Celta, beating a number of Premier League clubs to his signature in the process, while Santi Mina has moved in the opposite direction. Mina, who signed for Valencia from Celta back in 2015, returns home to the club he first made his name at alongside defender Jorge Sáenz, who has made the same move on loan.

Kick-off times released for the first three matchdays

Kick-off times for the first three rounds of the new LaLiga Santander and LaLiga 1l2l3 seasons have been announced. An absolute LaLiga classic gets things underway in LaLiga Santander as Athletic Club host champions Barcelona at San Mames on Friday 16th August (9pm local time) while Racing Club vs Malaga CF and CD Lugo vs Extremadura UD kick-off LaLiga 1l2l3 on Saturday 17th August at 6 pm local time.

Roberto Soldado is back in LaLiga

Granada have secured the signing of Roberto Soldado after the expiration of his contract at Turkish club Fenerbahce. The Andalusians become the 34-year-old’s sixth Spanish club, following Real Madrid, Osasuna, Getafe, Valencia and Villarreal.

A Depor duo for Eibar

Eibar have brought in two players from the RC Deportivo side that fell just agonisingly short of promotion back to LaLiga Santander last season. Quique Gonzalez, who was LaLiga 1l2l3’s second-top goal scorer last season with 17 goals, and exciting prospect Edu Exposito (Depor’s most-used midfielder through 2018-19) have both made the move east to the Basque Country.

Real Madrid get ready for the new season in Canada

Real Madrid began their pre-season preparation this week, flying to Canada on July 9th. Los Blancos have set up camp at MLS side Montreal Impact’s training facilities ahead of their first summer friendly against Bayern Munich in Houston this coming weekend.

Monchi and Sevilla keep busy

Sevilla’s squad overhaul continues, with the Andalusians almost into double figures in terms of summer arrivals. Sporting Director Monchi has been very busy bringing Jules Koundé, Munas Dabbu, Diego Carlos, Lucas Ocampos, Joan Jordán, Luuk de Jong, Fernando, Sergio Reguilón and, most recently, former Porto and Atletico de Madrid midfielder Oliver Torres.

Alaves bolster their forward line

The side from Vitoria have continued boosting their forward line, bringing in Joselu from Newcastle United. The striker, who was born in Germany to Spanish parents, has penned a three-year deal and has a wealth of experience of playing both abroad (in the Bundesliga, with Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hannover) and in Spain with Real Madrid, RC Celta and RC Deportivo.

Another reinforcement for Villarreal’s backline

Villarreal reinforced their backline with the signing of Alberto Moreno from Liverpool. The former Sevilla left-back, who won the Europa League with the Andalusians back in 2014, to join fellow new signings Ruben Peña and Raul Albiol at the back at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Joaquín begins his 20th pre-season

Clubs across LaLiga are ramping up their preparations for the 2019-20 campaign. For some rookies it’ll be a novel experience but that’s definitely not the case with Real Betis legend Joaquin, who’s starting out with the 20th pre-season of his career. But don’t think he’s got any less enthusiasm than he did back in 1999. “I’m just as happy now as I was 20 years ago,” he told the media at training camp this week.

