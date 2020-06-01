La Liga sets official match day schedule for the return of football in Spain

The return of LaLiga is imminent. Javier Tebas confirmed as much in an interview with the El Partidazo #VolverEsGanar show on Movistar, LaLiga’s broadcaster in Spain. The LaLiga President announced that there will be games on every day of the week, and also confirmed the kick-off times for the first and second matchday back.

No end of excitement awaits us in the coming days, with clashes such as Athletic Club vs Atletico de Madrid and the Valencia derby, pitting Valencia CF against Levante UD, set to be played on the first matchday back following the competition’s restart.

The LaLiga president also revealed a project to involve LaLiga fans in matches, which will be played behind closed doors for the time being. The Applause to Infinity initiative will see applause from fans from across the world played out in stadiums in the 20th minute of matches.

Kick-offs in three time slots, with flexibility

Among the news revealed by Javier Tebas was the announcement of official kick-off times for the first and second matchday back, and also confirmation that there will be three time slots for matches which can be adjusted based on weather conditions, in particular high temperatures.

From now until the end of the season, weekdays will feature regular match slots at 19:30 and 22:00 CET, while regular match times for weekend fixtures will be 17:00, 19:30 and 22:00 CET. The first of these slots will be reserved for games played in the north of Spain, where June and July temperatures are milder than the rest of the country. In addition, if the weather conditions are favorable, one more weekend match slot will be included at 13:00 CET. Over 40 LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank games are planned to be played each week.

Sevilla FC vs Real Betis will be played on Thursday 11th June at 22:00 CET to kick off Matchday 28 of LaLiga Santander, Elche CF vs Extremadura UD, CF Fuenlabrada vs CD Tenerife and Málaga CF vs SD Huesca will kick off Matchday 32 in LaLiga SmartBank on Friday 12th June at 19:30 CET.

The best players and match-ups in the world are back, with LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank set to take to the field once again. Starting June 11th, LaLiga will be back on Facebook in the Indian subcontinents.

Applause to Infinity: A tribute by La Liga, the clubs and fans to the heroes of COVID-19

In addition to kick-off times, the LaLiga president also unveiled the Applause to Infinity project, an initiative which will involve LaLiga fans from all over the world and pay tribute to the heroes who are fighting to overcome the current global health pandemic.

The restart of the league season will see all LaLiga teams forced to play behind closed doors due to the exceptional measures taken to deal with the pandemic. Applause to Infinity will, however, ensure that fans' presence is felt during every LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank match, with their applause ringing out in stadiums in the 20th minute.

To this end, LaLiga has created www.applausetoinfinity.com where fans from all over the world can upload applause in support of their club as well as the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. A single track will then be created using sounds from across the globe and played in stadiums in the 20th minute of matches. The applause will help build a wall of sound in commemoration of the heroic efforts that have been made to overcome the crisis.

“Supporters in the stands make football complete but now, due to reasons beyond their control, they won’t be able to be there. We have created this initiative to help fans be a part of LaLiga’s return and also as an opportunity for them to show their support for the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. We want them to feel close to their team, even if they cannot be in the stadiums cheering them on, and for players to feel the support of their fans,” said Javier Tebas.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news