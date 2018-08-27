La Liga: Valladolid to face punishment for laying poor pitch vs Barcelona

football

The move to punish the club comes after outspoken Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique criticised both the pitch and the La Liga organisers, claiming the pitch was dangerous

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi leaves the pitch after the Spanish league football match between Real Valladolid and FC Barcelona at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid. Pic/AFP

Spanish football authorities on Sunday said they could punish La Liga outfit Valladolid for the sub-standard condition of their pitch, which cut up badly during their 1-0 defeat by Barcelona the day before. Astonishingly the pitch had only been laid four days ahead of the game, during which some sections became detached in pre-fabricated square cuts.

The move to punish the club comes after outspoken Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique criticised both the pitch and the La Liga organisers, claiming the pich was dangerous. "A disciplinary procedure will be swiftly opened into the condition of this pitch which fails to meet the minimum standards," La Liga said in a statement Sunday. After the Saturday encounter, Pique said the pitch was a disgrace.

"It's a shame, a big risk of injury to the players. It's not suitable for a football game. It is shameful. I hope the officials will sort it out because it was lamentable." Barcelona based sports daily Mundo Deportivo described the pitch as "a potato field".

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever