La Liga: Win ensures we end year as leaders, says Barcelona coach

football

Barca moved three points clear at the top of the table thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi

Barca's Leo Messi and Ousmane Dembele celebrate a goal v Celta on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Ernesto Valverde claimed his mission had been accomplished following Barcelona's 2-0 home win against Celta Vigo. Barca moved three points clear at the top of the table thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi.

Valverde's side began the game in second place after Atletico Madrid's win earlier in the day but will finish the year back on the summit. "I think it's the best way to win," Valverde said, referring to his team's fourth straight clean sheet in LaLiga.



Ernesto Valverde

"You don't concede and you know with the strike force that we have — the statistics are there. It was the objective to end the year as leaders with the same advantage we had before this round of matches started, so we're happy."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever