LA Liga: Zinedine Zidane says he wants to stay at Real Madrid next season

With Los Blancos placed third in La Liga, coach says future with the club will depend on results with his team ahead of tonight's Las Palmas clash

Zinedine Zidane indicated yesterday that he wants to stay at Real Madrid next season. But Real's coach admitted his future will depend on results, with his team sitting third in La Liga, 15 points adrift of Barcelona, and relying on the Champions League for a major trophy this term. Zidane had previously stayed guarded over his desire to remain at the club but appears now to have declared his hand. Real travel to Las Palmas in the league on Saturday. "Yes, I would still like to stay as coach of Real Madrid," Zidane said.

"Here we depend on the results, it has not changed, it will not change, it is the requirement of this club and I accept it. I've been here 18 years, I know how Real Madrid functions," said Zidane, who arrived at the club in the summer of 2001. "I do what I like doing, I do it thoroughly and if the question is, do you want to continue? Then yes I will continue. I do not feel tired, not at all." Despite winning the Champions League in each of his two seasons in charge at Real, as well as the La Liga title last year, Zidane has come under pressure in recent months.

Real's limp defence of their domestic crown, a shock exit to Leganes in the Copa del Rey, and their poor start in Europe, where they finished second in the group behind Tottenham, combined to put Zidane's position in doubt. But the mood has changed since Real beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this month and victory over Juventus would only enhance Zidane's cause further. His team play Juve on Tuesday in the first leg of the quarter-finals.