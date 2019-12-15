La Rondine for AC Ardeshir Trophy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The AC Ardeshir Trophy (Gr 3) is slated as the feature event of today's eight-race card at the Malalaxmi racetrack. Only five horses are in the fray, and even at a cursory glance, looks like a straight fight between the Vishal Gaekwad-trained La Rondine (S Zervan up) and the Nosher Cama-trained Bronx (PS Chouhan up).

Interestingly, only a neck had separated them when they last met over this trip at Pune less than three months ago, so the duel becomes all the more interesting. The joker in the pack is the Pesi Shroff-trained Costa Brava (P Trevor up) who, though not exactly suited to the mile trip, has been very well prepared.

La Rondine gets my vote on account of being the youngest (4 years) horse in the fray.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Aristos Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)

Retained Asset 1, Angels Harmony 2, Aquarius 3.

M H Ahmedbhoy Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)

Notoriety 1, Justified 2, Sea The Dream 3.

Kheem Singh Gold Cup (Class III; 1600m)

Armaity 1, Princess Annabel 2, Till End Of Time 3.

Kanthara Plate - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)

Sasakwa 1, Despacito 2, Saltbae 3.

Shantidas Askuran Trophy (Class II; 1000m)

Flaming Martini 1, King Khalil 2, Kilkarry Bridge 3.

Jehangir P Dubash Trophy (For 5y&o, class III; 1000m)

Queen Credible 1, Wild Fire 2, Ebony 3.

A C Ardeshir Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y&o; 1600m)

La Rondine 1, Bronx 2, Costa Brava 3.

Kanthara Plate - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)

Anatevka 1, Alauddin Khilji 2, Slam Dunk 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Sasakwa (4-1)

Upsets: Honourable Eyes (1-5) & Bunting (6-6)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II - 5.6.7

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates