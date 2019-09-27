Laal Kaptaan director Navdeep Singh: Went through several changes before finalising Deepak Dobriyal's avatar

The recently launched trailer of Laal Kaptaan, with its rustic setting and Saif Ali Khan's act as a merciless killer, has built curiosity among the audience. Now, the makers have shared the first look of Deepak Dobriyal from the revenge saga. Like the leading man, Dobriyal too is seen in an avatar that is far divorced from his previous outings.

Director Navdeep Singh says, "Deepak plays a character who tracks down an animal or a man by following his scent." Arriving at his look, he reveals, took months of work. "We went through a number of changes before finalising on this one. He is a phenomenal actor and knows how to take a character further. Deepak's comic timing was the reason we chose him for the role."

