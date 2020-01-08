Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan reaches Himachal Pradesh for the next schedule, can you recognise the actor?
Aamir Khan looks unrecognisable as he reaches Himachal Pradesh to shoot for the next schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha.
Aamir Khan is leaving no stones unturned for his next home production, Laal Singh Chaddha, where he also essays the eponymous character. For the uninitiated, this Advait Chandan directorial that has been written by Atul Kulkarni is the official remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump.
Khan, to shoot for the next schedule of the drama, has reached Himachal Pradesh, and looks unrecognisable. A user took to his Instagram account to share the actor's look from the film and in the shared pictures, he could be seen greeting his fans and also clicking selfies.
Take a look:
AAMIR KHAN'S Movie Shooting time @ chaura Kinnaur Movie Name Lal Singh Chadda
Another user by the name of Sacred Himachal also shared a cute picture where the actor could be seen taking a selfie with one of his fans and his child, here it is:
प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता आमिर खान आजकल हिमाचल प्रदेश के किन्नौर जिला में अपने नए फिल्म की शूटिंग की सिलसिले में पहुंचे हुए हैं। इस दौरान किन्नौर जिला कि साकला गांव सहित अन्य स्थानों में शूटिंग चल रहे है
Given Khan's penchant for perfection, it seems he'll ensure Laal Singh Chaddha is a resounding success. The actor announced on his birthday last year the film will release on Christmas 2020, which happens to be his favourite and lucky weekend. Right from Ghajjni to Dhoom 3 to 3 idiots to PK to Dangal, all his Christmas releases have been All Time Blockbusters! Will this also make it to the list?
Well, this time, he has competition in the form of Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, and the actors have clashed before in the form of Welcome and Taare Zameen Par in 2007. Hope history repeats itself and both the films do well this time around too!
