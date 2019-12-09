Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's new leaked look is a mirror image of Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

There has been a lot of buzz about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. A month after Aamir gave out his first look with a long beard and pink turban, we got our hands on his new look, which is quite opposite of the first one.

His new look which has resurfaced on the internet showcases Aamir in a rough and messy avatar. His look is similar to one of the looks Tom Hanks sported in Forrest Gump, the 1994 classic of which Laal Singh chaddha is a remake of. Check out Aamir's new look here:

Last month, the Dangal actor had shared his first look which showed him in a long beard and pink turban, donning a blue and pink checked shirt. Introducing his character for the first time, the 3 Idiots actor on Instagram wrote, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...

Before that, the actor had put out a motion poster of the film which was filled with a soothing feel. The poster had, "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya kahaani mein hum" playing in the background.

The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap. The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

