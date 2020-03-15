Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan flies to Amritsar sans munchkin Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken off for Amritsar to shoot for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Though son Taimur Ali Khan usually accompanies her to outdoor shoots, this time, Bebo preferred he stays back. Despite the coronavirus scare, the unit has begun the Amritsar schedule. Saif Ali Khan is playing doting dad to Tim in mommy's absence.

For the uninitiated, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. Khan will reprise this iconic role and play the eponymous character. Kareena will play his lady-love and Aamir was the only reason why she gave her nod to be a part of the film.

And also, in case you didn't know, this was the first time in her career that she auditioned for a role, again, only for Aamir. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh and is written and directed by Atul Kulkarni and Advait Chandan respectively. It's all set to release on Christmas 2020. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht that also releases on Christmas, but in 2021.

