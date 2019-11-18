Laal Singh Chaddha: This is how fans have reacted to Aamir Khan's first look

After Aamir Khan's look leaked from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, it created immense buzz on social media. The actor finally shared his first look as Laal Singh Chaddha and in no time fans have taken to express how they love the look and have started trending #Laal SinghChaddha on Twitter.

Netizens are not only tripping over the innocence of Aamir Khans poster but are also appreciating his striking expressions and the sparkle in his eyes is sure to capture your hearts!

Hailing the actor for being a perfectionist when it comes to his roles, fans were all praises for Aamir Khan's dedication that he puts in every character that he plays. His first look of Laal Singh Chaddha has yet again proved the actor's enthusiasm and commitment to his films.

These are the few tweets by fans:

"You don't have to be intelligent every time, sometimes Innocence and Kindness make you win over the world. That's #LaalSinghChaddhaChristmas 2020 @aamir_khan"

"Chehre pe muskaan aur aankhon me dard one poster many emotions"

"#LaalSinghChaddha innocent cute sa look... Love you Aamir Sir @aamir_khan"

"Aamir is BACK.... Back to his CONTENT league...#LaalSinghChaddha"

"This Man, His dedication to getting into the role, #AamirKhan ðÂÂ½ðÂÂ½ #LaalSinghChaddha FL poster"

"I wasn't sure about this whole #ForrestGump remake but this man's dedication towards his role is something to appreciate. He never fails to amaze his fans. #LaalSinghChaddha"

Earlier, the motion logo of the movie was released and the fans are in love with it! Aamir Khan is essaying the role of a Punjabi in the film and has undergone a massive transformation for the same.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

