Laal Singh Chaddha to have a solo release this Christmas; Aamir thanks Akshay Kumar

Aamir Khan led Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey would have clashed at the box office if either film hadn't held off. And now, Aamir Khan's social media has confirmed that the team of Bachchan Pandey have obliged and will not be releasing the film on Christmas this year. In effect, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to have a solo release on Christmas 2020.

Feeling thankful about it, Aamir Khan shared a message on his social media handle and wrote, "Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a"

Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love.

a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 27, 2020

Aamir Khan is all set to blow the audiences' minds with his performance in and as Laal Singh Chaddha. His looks from the film have gone viral and people can't wait to see him back in action. The film is the official remake of the Hollywood Classic Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead.

Christmas 2020 is sure going to be special and exciting for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan fans! Aamir Khan will be seen in a totally different avatar in Laal Singh Chaddha as can be seen from the leaked pictures making rounds on the internet.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates