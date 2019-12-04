Laal Singh Chaddha: When the entire unit couldn't stop clapping for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films of 2020, ever since the announcement. The shooting has already begun for Laal Singh Chaddha and pictures of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are making rounds on the internet.

Interestingly, the first day of the shoot became very special and memorable for the leading lady of the film, Kareena Kapoor. A source close to the film production team has disclosed that when the actress gave her first-ever shot for Laal Singh Chaddha the entire crew showered a big round of applause as she was so perfect and so good in that first scene.

Kareena Kapoor is reuniting with Aamir Khan after their blockbuster hit film, 3 Idiots where they both were loved by the audiences. Having Kareena Kapoor alongside Aamir Khan again in Laal Singh Chaddha will be a treat to watch for all the audiences. It would be interesting to watch them together creating magic on screen.

The team is now on an eight-day shooting schedule in Amritsar after finishing shooting a romantic song in Chandigarh. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates