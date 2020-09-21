Labour of love

It all ties up. When Mumbai-based producer Zahaan Khan aka Zanuksi shifted from his parental home in Juhu to a flat in the same suburb, he was at a point in life when he wanted to experiment with his music. He had moved into this new home with his girlfriend, Cara, and two cats, and instead of composing and recording his new songs in a studio, he decided to do it in his bedroom with limited equipment. This aided his creative journey, which Khan tells us is more important to him than the end product. So, when the project took shape, he named it Free Flow Mon Ami. "Free flow" because of the experimental nature of the tracks. And "Mon Ami" not only because he was living with Cara (the French phrase translates to 'my girlfriend'), but because that's what the name of the building they had moved into happens to be.

It's a sweet title that reflects both the professional and personal. And Khan's experimentation has paid off because the recently released second volume of the project is a five-track EP that takes different influences and roasts them together as if they are the ingredients of garam masala. The tracks are further spiced with bedroom beats and Khan says that the agnostic sound wasn't intentional. "It was incidental." Either way, the point is that when the producer moved into Mon Ami, he didn't just shift houses. He also shifted his sonic sensibilities.

