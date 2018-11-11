Labourer arrested for misbehaving with a girl

crime

The youth was beaten up by people when the girl raised an alarm.

Representational Picture

A labourer was arrested on eve-teasing charges in Shamli district, the police said on Sunday. The accused, Shadab, reportedly misbehaved with a girl at her house Saturday, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said. The youth was beaten up by people when the girl raised an alarm. He was later handed over to police, the officer said.

In another incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two men from Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on the charges of eve-teasing. The district police sprung into action after a video of two bike-borne men eve-teasing a woman went viral on social media.

Examining the CCTV footage of the incident, the police identified the miscreants and made the arrest. A case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Sharing details of the arrest, Krishnakant Saroj, Circle Officer (CO), Chandausi said, "We have arrested two men in connection with eve-teasing from Chandausi police station area of the district. The incident took place on October 3 and we got to know about it on September 5. We investigated the CCTV footage and through its help found two boys who indulged into an act of eve-teasing. On the complaint of the victim, a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. We are also investigating the case further to look if they have been involved in any other similar incident."

In March 2017, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the Anti-Romeo squad, saying that the safety of women is the sole intent of the squads. Adityanath had directed the state police to adopt a zero tolerance towards crime and take immediate steps towards improving law and order in the state.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates