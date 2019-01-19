Labourer found dead in Rajasthan's Baran district

crime

Kota (Rajasthan): A 40-year-old daily wager has been found dead in a mustard field of Kundi village under Chhabra Police Station in Baran district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dheeraj Singh, a resident of Kundi village. His body was found on Friday afternoon.

"Singh left home for work on Thursday morning but did not return. His family presumed Singh may have stayed somewhere (overnight) for work, as usual, he did.

"His older brother found Singh's bloodied body near a construction site of a boundary wall in the mustard field at 2.00 pm yesterday afternoon. He alerted the police," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chabda Circle, Parmar Singh. said.

Blood-stained large stones were recovered from the spot, he added. Officials suspect Singh was killed late on Thursday night.

A murder case was filed under sections of the IPC and investigation with separate police teams are underway.

"The victim had sustained fatal injuries with stones on the head, throat and other places. Blood-stained stones were found near the body. It is a clear case of murder," the DSP said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem.

