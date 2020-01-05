Labuschagne slams maiden double ton

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sydney: New Zealand made a secure start after a Marnus Labuschagne double century lifted Australia to a massive 454 first innings total in the third Test on Saturday. The rock-solid No. 3 reached his highest Test score of 215 in Sydney with the Australians dismissed just before tea on the second day. In reply, the Blackcaps grittily batted through the final session without losing a wicket, leaving skipper Tom Latham on 26 and Melbourne Test centurion Tom Blundell at 34 in their team's total of 63.

There were a couple of close calls—notably a leg before wicket appeal off Nathan Lyon and a possible edge off Pat Cummins—but the Kiwis showed plenty of fight after enduring five tough sessions in the field in sapping heat. The day belonged to Labuschagne, who sweated on 199 for 20 minutes before he thick edged Colin de Grandhomme through the vacant slips to the ropes to bring up his double ton. The milestone came off 363 balls with 19 fours and a six.

"They batted really well to finish the day off. I thought we bowled really well," Labuschagne said. "The wicket looks like it's going to go a little up and down and spin a bit but we stuck to our guns there and hopefully the rewards will come tomorrow," he said.

