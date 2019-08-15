Ladakh MP shows dance moves during Independence Day celebrations

national

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. Pic/Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Ladakh: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Ladakh MP who gained praises for his speech in the Parliament, has once again won the internet this time for his dance moves. The 34-year-old Ladakh MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was seen tapping his feet with the locals in Leh to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day. He was seen dancing with a group of men by moving in a long serpentine line and groups of locals stood by to watch the young MP's stunning dance moves.

#WATCH BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (in front) dances while celebrating 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay, in Leh. pic.twitter.com/KkcNoarPPB — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

The residents believe firmly in the principal of environmental conservation. Following this norm, they have taken a pledge of no crackers even for the celebrations.

This video shows how celebrations can happen in an eco-friendly environment. #NewLadakh pic.twitter.com/tP3CNj0lym — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 11, 2019

The BJP leader, who became an overnight sensation with his Parliamentary speech over making Ladakh a separate Union Territory, was also seen waving the tricolour flag 'Tiranaga' and also dancing while passing through the crowded street. The supporters were seen cheering and taking photos with him as Namgyal continues with his celebrations. Later, he was also seen playing a traditional drum with the locals to celebrate.

#WATCH BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal plays a traditional drum with locals while celebrating 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay, in Leh. pic.twitter.com/2kipUbCTmL — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with the legislature and carves out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature was passed by Parliament. Asserting that Kashmir has always treated Ladakh as a step-mother, BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had stated that the citizens of Ladakh have welcomed the central government's decision to announce Ladakh as Union Territory without a legislature.

