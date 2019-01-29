Ladies only! Female comedians get their own gig in Bandra

things-to-do

Ahead of a gig hosted by a collective that promotes comediennes, we speak to the artiste behind it

Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka and Shreemayee Das

When comedians Shreemayee Das and Rohan Desai began Grin Revolution in April last year, the idea was to foster a secure and encouraging environment for other artistes in the city. Months later, they are already organising a host of stand-up shows across Mumbai.

"We try to create a safe space for female comedians because there are fewer of us and the idea is to encourage them to get out and perform more," Das explains ahead of a show scheduled for this Wednesday at a poetry performance space in Bandra. For the event, Das and Desai have collaborated with popular comedian Kaneez Surka, who is hosting the event as well. The night will feature five up-and-coming comics and end with a special act by Prashasti Singh.

ON: January 30, 9 pm to 10:30 pm

AT: HaikuJAM Cottage, 36 Waroda Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

COST: Rs 150

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates