When Aastha Choudhary moved to Mira Road five years ago, the thought of commuting by rail and dealing with a perpetually crowded station irked her. The artist found some solace in the ladies special train in the morning where crowds were manageable. And as time passed, the artist realised that strangely, this was an avenue where she could draw in peace. But her commute was also where new friendships and fascination with her worked bloomed. The outcome is now apparent in a zine that Choudhary released last month, titled Mumbai Local & Ladies Dabba.

Comprising seven drawings, the zine captures little facets of the ladies dabba - making "train friends", double-checking if it's a fast or slow train, or simply staring into a stranger's phone and trying to decipher what they're typing. "To avoid train travel, I wanted to shift to South Mumbai. But I miss it now. I began sketching the drawings from the zine in the train itself in early 2020 but put them together in the lockdown," she shares.



Aastha Choudhary

Travelling by train also changed Choudhary as an artist; as someone who isn't comfortable with working on large canvases, she managed to complete most of her work projects on the train. "When you're on a train, you don't have to think about the amount of work you have to do elsewhere. You know, for instance, that you have an hour or so to focus on the drawings alone," she explains. In addition, Choudhary also mentions that the people who were well acquainted with her work in the train would give her space while those who weren't as familiar would be interested, and sometimes even ask for her contact.

The 3.5x3.5 inch zine, which can be purchased off Choudhary's website, is also part of a larger initiative she started during the lockdown called Surprise Saturdays, where would launch a product every Saturday, in tune with maintaining zero waste. She's also made a set of nine acrylic paintings inspired by the faces of women who board the ladies special.

Log on to: aasthachoudhary.com

Cost: Rs 300

