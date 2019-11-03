Ladies who take a dip

Open Table India By Srikanta Taparia and Neha Chokhani

When you have a mother who spins magic in the kitchen, and a daughter with a nose for business, it's a winning combination. Neha Chokhani, a public relations professional for financial clients, was helping mother Srikanta Taparia set up a homegrown business of sherbets and ready-to-drink mixes, and realised they were a hit pair. "We worked well together, and the food industry was an exciting space to be in," says Chokhani about her mother who has spent over a decade in the food industry.

The team is behind a gourmet range of dips, salads and coolers called Open Table India that uses no preservatives. "With a shelf life of five to 15, the products come in flavours for everyone!" claims Chokhani. We liked the spicy North African harissa dip which can double up as a sauce for marinating and stir-fries. But their bestsellers are the red pepper dip, layered Mediterranean dip and Greek yogurt with caramelized onions. Chokhani recommends mediterranean yoghury cheese, labneh. "Our labneh is unique. It comes in the form of Labneh balls marinated in olive oil."

Open Table recently launched Salad Week, where they offer salads from a range of cuisines including soba noodle salad, mango summer salad, Mediterranean crunch salad. "Five different salads are delivered to you over five days. Customers sign up in advance for the whole week once the menu is announced. Salad Week usually runs once every three weeks," she says.

Their concentrates are free of artificial flavour and colour, and manufactured using natural ingredients. From the 30 flavours, fragrant mogra and paan-on-the-rocks and ginger lemon are popular. But if you are in the mood for something special, try the Benarsi thandai or Sandalwood mystique.

For: Rs 220 onwards

Available on Scootsy and 9820133487

