Lady Gaga exhibits her quirky costume collection in Las Vegas

hollywood

Lady Gaga's former stylist Nicola Formichetti is the person behind the outstanding ensemble for the exhibition. However, the singer's current fashion guru is duo Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is known for her peculiar yet artistically-inclined wardrobe choices. Starting from her pink feathered flamingo Valentino dress to her famous meat dress, the American singer is exhibiting her most iconic red carpet choices of the last decade at Las Vegas residency Enigma on Friday.

The exhibition will showcase approximately 40 pieces, which will include clothing and accessories from Gaga's personal closet of wild costumes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Some of the highlights will be the meat dress that she wore to 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, the cigarette glasses from the 'Telephone' music video, the singer's 2010 Grammys dress by Armani paired with glittered purple rings, the bodysuit from her 2017 Super Bowl show, the bloody bodysuit from 2009 Video Music Awards, her elegant daisy color Versace gown from the 2012 Presidential inauguration and last but not the least a lacy Alexander McQueen outfit from her music video for 'Alejandro'.

Lady Gaga's former stylist Nicola Formichetti is the person behind the outstanding ensemble for the exhibition. However, the singer's current fashion guru is duo Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout.

Formichetti expressed his excitement for the upcoming exhibition and said, "This has been a dream of ours for a long time. We've always wanted to do something like this and create a space where all of the outfits and shoes and masks and wigs could all live together in a single place for fans to enjoy."

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates