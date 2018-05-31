Lady Gaga impersonator to make Mumbaikars groove to pop icon's biggest hits

A drag artiste and Lady Gaga impersonator gets set to make Mumbaikars groove to pop icon's biggest hits



Randy Scarhol aka Veronique. Pic courtesy/Shreya Chitre

Like many youngsters, especially from the LGBTQIA community, Randy Scarhol considers pop icon Lady Gaga their (Scarhol doesn't conform to gender notions and wishes to be referred to as they) idol. So, when 10 months ago Scarhol started performing as a drag artiste, it didn't come as a surprise that they picked Lady Gaga to impersonate, with the stage name Veronique.

Tonight, the 20-year-old, who is also an androgynous model, will perform at Kitty Su. Intrigued by their chosen moniker, we ask them the story behind their name. "I love Andy Warhol's philosophy. So, when I was 16, albeit childishly at first, I decided to change my name. It was not just to hide my identity. It has been a way for me to come out, in terms of my gender and sexuality. It was liberating to change my name as I could let go of all my insecurities from the past. And, Veronique, my drag persona, is another layer. To quote Gaga, 'I was born this way'," Scarhol reveals. They also come from an abusive and homophobic family, and Scarhol tells us that the change of name was important to let go of their family name.

Scarhol first performed as an opening act for popular Britney Spears impersonator, Derrick Berry, and chose a Lady Gaga song for the performance. Scarhol then stuck to being a Gaga impersonator exclusively from there on. They consider Indian artiste Maya, the Drag Queen, their godmother, who taught them everything, including how to do one's own make-up.

"Drag is a discovery of my gender identity. It helped me get in touch with myself and I stopped identifying myself as a male. I never planned to be a Gaga impersonator. I have always looked up to her, admired her fashion sense and philosophy. I use elements from the persona she has created and blend it with my aesthetic. And it worked out. People tell me I look like her. The idea was not to copy her but to pay homage," Scarhol tells us.

About today's event, they tell us that they will lip sync to her popular hits and lesser-known ones, too, with a total of three acts, with a song from each album.

ON Tonight, 10 pm

AT Kitty Su, The Lalit, Andheri East.

CALL 9920888414 entry Rs 500

