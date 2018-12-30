Lady Gaga impressed fans with Enigma concert debut

hollywood

The singer, 32, unveiled her latest alter-ego as she transformed into a sparkling metallic alien on stage at the Park Theater in the Monte Carlo Hotel

Lady Gaga

Pop star Lady Gaga enthralled audience in a bejewelled bodysuit and pearlescent leotard as she transforms into her alien alter-ego for her residency Enigma concert debut, here.

Gaga put on a captivating performance for her Las Vegas residency Enigma concert debut on Friday night, reports dailymail.co.uk. The singer, 32, unveiled her latest alter-ego as she transformed into a sparkling metallic alien on stage at the Park Theater in the Monte Carlo Hotel.

Gaga electrified the 5,200-strong crowd with her intergalactic entrance as she floated across the auditorium clad in an eye-catching jumpsuit while playing a keyboard, with Katy Perry and Adam Lambert supporting her from the audience. Known for her daring fashion choices, Gaga didn't disappoint fans with her plethora of costumes all linked to her Enigma space theme.

The "Star in Born" actress made a statement in her debut outfit as she made her way to the stage in a bejewelled silver foil jumpsuit and matching boots.

For another look, the "Just Dance" hitmaker slipped her incredible physique into a pearlescent bodysuit and electric blue wig, prancing around on stage with a number of scantily-clad backing dancers.

The "Born This Way" star also rocked a black bodysuit which was embellished with silver foil and giant shoulder pads, while in another look she sported a black PVC leotard with a lime green ruffle coat. In a nod to her alter-ego's alien birth, Gaga sat in a giant egg which was suspended from the ceiling before taking to the stage to perform a high-octane dance with her 'little monster' entourage.

The songstress performed some of her greatest hits including The Edge of Glory, Dance In the Dark, Beautiful, Dirty, Rich, Poker Face, Applause, Paparazzi.

