Lady Gaga, R. Kelly song removed from streaming services

hollywood

Singer Lady Gagas collaboration with rapper R. Kelly has been removed from streaming services

Lady Gaga and R Kelly

Singer Lady Gagas collaboration with rapper R. Kelly has been removed from streaming services. The song, Do What U Want (With My Body), was removed approximately 18 hours after Gaga tweeted her apology for working with Kelly, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, as featured in last week's Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly," reports variety.com.

Official videos for the 2013 song have been removed from YouTube as well, although the provocative American Music Awards performance that year, which nodded to Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe's sexual relations with President John F. Kennedy, remains. That clip is the property of ABC, which broadcast the show, and not Gaga's label, Interscope Records.

"I stand behind these women 1000 per cent, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously," Gaga wrote. She added: "What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible. As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the songs and video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn't processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life."

Do What U Want entered the Top 20 on iTunes in the time between Gaga's tweet and the song's removal, although download sales have plummeted in the wake of streaming's rise and a song can climb the chart swiftly; streaming data was not available at press time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever