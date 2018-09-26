Lady Gaga says becoming actress was her childhood dream

hollywood

Gaga has also featured in films like "Machete Kills" and "Sin City: Dame to Kill For"

Singer-actress Lady Gaga has revealed that she always dreamt of being an actress. Gaga spoke about her acting dreams at the premiere of her forthcoming film "A Star Is Born", reports eonline.com. Talking about the film and the team, Gaga said: "The most challenging part of this process for me was being as vulnerable as the character needed... but Bradley Cooper (co-star) made me feel so comfortable.

"He challenged me in ways I've never been challenged before and I am so so grateful to him for that." Gaga has also featured in films like "Machete Kills" and "Sin City: Dame to Kill For".

