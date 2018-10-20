Lady Gaga stuns in emotional number from A Star Is Born

hollywood

Lady Gaga is all set to steal hearts with the latest track from her upcoming film A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga is all set to steal hearts with the latest track from her upcoming film A Star Is Born.

In the emotional number titled 'I'll Never Love Again' exclusively available on Apple Music, Gaga can be heard hitting the high notes while the lyrics go "Don't wanna feel another touch/Don't wanna start another fire/Don't wanna know another kiss/No other name falling off my lips/Don't wanna give my heart away/To another stranger/Or let another day begin/Won't even let the sunlight in/No, I'll never love again."

The video of the song, which was shared by Gaga on Twitter, features footage from the film, which also stars Bradley Cooper. A Star is Born is a remake of 1937 film of the same name. The story revolves around a star who helps an aspiring young actress find fame while he struggles with his own demons.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever