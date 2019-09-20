Lage Raho Munna Bhai cast - Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Vidya Balan reunite for Gandhigiri session

It may have been over a decade to the release of Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), but the concept of Gandhigiri continues to dominate public sentiment. So when the movie's producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra (VVC) decided to create a special segment for Gandhi Jayanti, the team decided to turn to the cast of the comedy. Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Dilip Prabhavalkar recently shot for a video that will have them discussing the genesis of Gandhigiri in the film, and its importance in today's times.



Vidya Balan and Arshad Warsi

A source says, "VVC expressed his interest in getting together the Munna Bhai actors for a special chat. When the actors heard of the idea, they were more than happy to come together and reminisce about the movie. They recently shot for the impromptu chat at a suburban studio in Mumbai. During the chat, the actors discussed how Lage Raho Munna Bhai succeeded beyond their wildest imagination and how the film continues to be remembered for its central theme of Gandhigiri and non-violence. The video will be uploaded by the actors as well as the broadcasting company on their respective social media handles on October 2."

