Lahore: 9 killed in blast near Nawaz Sharif's residence

Nine people. including five policemen, were killed in a suicide attack that took place at a police check post near a religious gathering at Raiwand on Wednesday



Pakistani government and security forces officials offer prayers for policemen during a funeral ceremony, following an overnight suicide attack. Pic/ PTI

Nine people. including five policemen, were killed in a suicide attack that took place at a police check post near a religious gathering at Raiwand on Wednesday.

As per certain rescue officials, the attack took place near the residence of Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

20 others were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at Nisar Police check-post near the Tableeghi, as reported by the Dawn.

According to Director in General of Police Dr Haider Ashraf, the bomber arrived with an intention to blow up a bi-annual religious congregation underway at Tableeghi Markaz, but was stopped by a police from entering the venue of the congregation.

¿It was at around 9:20pm when a teenage boy approached the police personnel. When a policeman tried to stop him, he blew himself up injuring all of the 12 police personnel present there," the Dawn quoted Ashraf as saying.

He further informed that among the deceased, two were sub-inspectors who later succumbed to their injuries. He suspected that the attacker wanted to target the check-post set up to provide security to the attendees of the congregation.

Those injured, including an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and two station house officers, are still in a critical condition and being treated at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital at Raiwind and the Sharif Medical Hospital.

An injured constable, Abid Hussain, told journalists that he had been deputed at the entry point of the check-post to frisk those passing through the area.

¿I saw a young boy who was trying to enter [the venue] and as soon as my colleague stopped him, I heard a powerful blast,¿ Hussain told the Dawn, adding that he had lost consciousness after that and came to to his senses at a hospital.

Following the tragic incident, senior police officers, including Punjab IGP Capt (retired) Arif Nawaz and Capital City Police Officer Amin Wains, visited the site.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates