Lakme Fashion Week: Alaya F makes a stunning debut and impresses everyone

Marking her debut on the runway, Alaya F walked the ramp for a leading designer label and stunned the audience with sheer confidence in a patterned number. Basking in the success of her recent silver screen debut, the actress played the showstopper for SVA couture by Sonam and Paras Modi.

Alaya F wore a patterned lehenga and shone bright as she stole the spotlight with her first-ever walk, displaying utmost confidence with every step. Looking every bit of a seasoned showstopper just like her presence as an actor, Alaya truly surprised the audience with her elegance and grace.

Giving us the dose of drama with pictures, Alaya took to her social media and shared, "Thank you so much @svacouture for having me walk for your wonderful show! It was my first time walking solo and will always be special to me!" (sic)

Take a look:

Ticking away all the firsts with the highest appreciation- right from her performance in her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman to now, her runway debut, Alaya is winning and owning it on all fronts. She recently also signed her second film and how the makers put it is, that they already were convinced with the caliber and promise that Alaya holds in her artistry and confidence.

Alaya made her silver screen debut recently which hit the screens on January 31, 2020, where she shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, yet made the most impactful impression with her performance. Up next will be Puja Entertainment's second film starring the actress where more details are yet to be announced.

More so, the girl of the moment, Alaya F also graced the cover of a leading magazine as their February cover girl and received appreciation from all across for her style statement and yet again, something she innately possesses- her confidence.

