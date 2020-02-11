Lakme Fashion Week: Ananya Panday to talk about the menace of social media bullying

Ananya Panday launched her digital social responsibility initiative So Positive recently and it certainly is making all the noise for the right reasons. The initiative has been recognised time and again for its significance by leading entities and this time, Lakme Fashion Week is hosting Ananya Panday for a special panel discussion. The panel will be hosted by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Carrying the baton of negating social media bullying, the actress will grace the event on February 12 and talk about her initiative as well as the widespread issue of social media bullying that her initiative aims to fight along with encouraging positivism So positive took to their handle and shared, "Watch @ananyapanday in conversation with @anaitashroffadajania as she shares her views on tackling cyber-bullying and what So Positive aims to achieve. On 12th February, at the @lakmefashionwk Summer/Resort 2020 (Day 1), 6 pm at JioWorld Garden."

Take a look at the post right here:

Her initiative, So Positive, is a social media platform that intends to fight the issue and spread awareness about social media bullying, which is an original cause taken up by Ananya. Ever since her Bollywood debut, Ananya has been raking in immense love and appreciation from across quarters.

The actress has a packed 2020 while constantly juggling with her schedule and ensures to bring the best to her audience with projects, brands, and her outlook.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which is all set to release this year. We will also be seeing Ananya share the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. With the panel discussion at the LFW, everyone is very excited to catch the insightful talk by the actress, now!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates