Lakme Fashion Week: It was just not Hardik Pandya's night

bollywood-fashion

Here's what happened with Hardik Pandya at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Day 4

Hardik Pandya. Photo: Sneha Kharabe

It was just not Hardik Pandya's night. Dressed head to toe in Kunal Rawal designs, the cricketer attended the designer's show at Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. After the customary photo call, he was ushered to a front-row seat, right next to the mouth of the ramp. In a few minutes, he was moved to the other end of the bench, front row nonetheless, but next to the exit. One glitch though, it was over-occupied, which didn't quite agree with the cricketer.

Like any A-list celeb, he quietly stepped out of the show area only to be brought back by the organising staff to the same bench he was not comfortable with, but this time with a sweet incentive; enough space to sit comfortably sprawled out (space is relative if not premium during a packed fashion presentation).



Pics/Sneha Kharabe

Half a minute later, he was relocated to his first preference, next to actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira. Post the showstopper, chacha-bhatija Arjun Kapoor and debutant Jahaan Kapoor (Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's second-born) accompanied Kunal's final bow.

It's here that the designer extended a brotherly handshake. Hardik stretched his hand, so did Shahid. Simultaneously. No points for guessing who finally shook hands. Just not Hardik's night.

Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week: Fashion industry veterans share horror stories of 'showstopper syndrome'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates