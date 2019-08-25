Lakme Fashion Week: It was just not Hardik Pandya's night
Here's what happened with Hardik Pandya at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Day 4
It was just not Hardik Pandya's night. Dressed head to toe in Kunal Rawal designs, the cricketer attended the designer's show at Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. After the customary photo call, he was ushered to a front-row seat, right next to the mouth of the ramp. In a few minutes, he was moved to the other end of the bench, front row nonetheless, but next to the exit. One glitch though, it was over-occupied, which didn't quite agree with the cricketer.
Like any A-list celeb, he quietly stepped out of the show area only to be brought back by the organising staff to the same bench he was not comfortable with, but this time with a sweet incentive; enough space to sit comfortably sprawled out (space is relative if not premium during a packed fashion presentation).
Pics/Sneha Kharabe
Half a minute later, he was relocated to his first preference, next to actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira. Post the showstopper, chacha-bhatija Arjun Kapoor and debutant Jahaan Kapoor (Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's second-born) accompanied Kunal's final bow.
It's here that the designer extended a brotherly handshake. Hardik stretched his hand, so did Shahid. Simultaneously. No points for guessing who finally shook hands. Just not Hardik's night.
-
Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani and Ananya Panday walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 on Saturday, hosted at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Ayushmann and Disha turned showstopper for ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna who returned to the LFW stage after 15 years. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Ananya Panday marked her debut on the ramp as a showstopper for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta. She walked the ramp first wearing ivory, an embellished lehenga, choli and dupatta and second a hot pink lehenga choli - this time she gave the dupatta a miss. The actress turned heads in her ethnic ensembles.
-
Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently won the National Award for his role in the movie was seen in all-black attire. He was wearing a sparkling, embellished black suit. Disha Patani donned a black, tailored fit, full sleeve evening gown to walk the ramp, and completed the look with dark smoky eyes and open sleek hair.
-
Arjun Kapoor closed the show for his friend Rawal wearing a charcoal black suit with unusual hemline, black glossy oxford and sporting short haircut. The actor shared the ramp with his younger cousin and Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan Kapoor who was wearing a wine colour two-piece suit and black shoes.
-
Other Bollywood celebrities who were spotted on the front row were Arjun Rampal, his Gabriella Demetriades, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Meera Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, cricketer Hardik Pandya and Sophie Chaudhary.
In picture: chunky Panday, Bhavana Panday and Ryssa posed for the paparazzi along with Nandita Mahtani during the LFW.
-
Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani Dandekar, Adah Sharma were also clicked at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive along with their designers. While Rhea and Shibani opted for off-shoulder dresses, Adah took the stage on fire with her pop hair colour and beige satin attire.
-
Sobhita Dhulipala with the designers at Lakme Fashion Week 2019. The Made In Heaven fame opted for metallic pants, paired with printed top and organza silk jacket to walk the ramp.
-
Kim Sharma left the crowd hooting in her little white fringe dress she opted to walk Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive.
-
Sophie Choudry sizzled the fashion show in a black and silver embellished dress, paired with black stilettos.
-
Natasha Dalal was also seen walking the ramp in a casual dress - she sported a grey sweatshirt dress, paired with a leather black belt and nude wedges for LFW 2019.
-
Abhimanyu Dassani, who made his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, opposite Radhika Madan also walked for Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive.
-
Jackky Bhagnani with sister Deepshikha Deshmukh at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive hosted at a plush hotel in South Mumbai.
-
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan walked in together to attend the Lakme Fashion Week Festival hosted in the city. Anushka, who made her Bollywood debut with Wedding Pulav, opted for an animal print dress for the night of fashion.
-
Meezaan Jaaferi, who made his acting debut with Malaal, also attended LFW 2019 hosted in Mumbai.
-
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs as they entered the fashion show together. While Shahid showed off his uber-cool side in a white suit, Mira was snapped wearing red shorts suit for the evening.
-
Preeti Jhangiani's abstract dress grabbed a lot of eyeballs at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
-
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were all smiles while attending Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive hosted in South Mumbai.
-
Urvashi Sharma looked pretty in an ice-blue dress, and Sachin Joshi suited up for Lakme Fashion Week.
