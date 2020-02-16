Lakme Fashion Week: Shraddha Kapoor steals the show at the Grand Finale

Shraddha Kapoor truly stands as the diva who aced the ramp walk as no one else does. Recently, the actress walked as the showstopper for the grand finale for designers Pankaj and Nidhi for their collection RElan and, looked every bit edgy and gorgeous in the silhouette. Looking every bit stunning, Shraddha wore an edgy outfit for the designer's young brand which is highly vibrant.

The dresses for Shraddha were made of denim fabric, made out of green-gold fabric that is made out of used PET bottles. Hence, it was sustainable and has an incredible story to it as well. It was an eco-Friendly fabric brand as truly as the actress takes every cause, close to her heart setting new examples as the champion of the environment.

The actress took to her social media and shares, "Iridescent." Take a look:

Shraddha has never shied away from challenges, be it playing a cop in Saaho or playing a double role in Chhichhore. Both her movies were superhits of 2019 and the actress started 2020 with a bang as Inayat in Street Dancer 3D where she wowed the audience with her bodacious dance moves.

The first song from Baaghi 3 titled Dus Bahane 2.0 was released earlier and showed Shraddha in her hottest avatar ever, making fans go gaga over her. And, this walk truly represents the champion that she is with the silhouettes that she donned!

On the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

