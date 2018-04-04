Laksh Lalwani styles himself for Porus

Laksh Lalwani, who plays the title role in Porus, has been styling himself on the show



Laksh Lalwani

Laksh Lalwani, who plays the title role in Porus, has been styling himself on the show. He sought inspiration from the American film, The Passion Of The Christ (2004). He has opted for a bronzed look with messy long hair and dark circles under his piercing red eyes.

Telly actor Laksh Lalwani, who was last seen as Veer Mehra in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, prepped for his next show, Porus. The Delhi boy learned horse riding for a past month on director Tinu Verma's farm. "Initially, it was a bit difficult as I had to control another living being which has the ability to think. But with good amount of training, I now consider myself a confident rider."

So much so that Laksh claimed he had fallen in love with the activity.

